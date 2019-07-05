Fed up with repeat thefts, North Miami-Dade 7-Eleven owner chases after beer crooks

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida convenience store owner tired of thieves stealing beer from her business was caught on video running after a pair of crooks.

Lauri Mason said she is sick and tired of being the target of people who steal at her 7-Eleven, located at the corner of Northeast 10th Avenue and 215th Street in North Miami-Dade.

“God, I’m so fed up,” she said.

Mason said her store has a long history of crimes caught on camera.

“These are people who have shoplifted,” she said.

Using her surveillance system, Mason prints pictures of offenders and posts them on her wall of shame.

“You know, you’ve got to pay for your stuff,” she said.

The duo dressed in black and wearing hats, who came into the 7-Eleven on Thursday at around 3:30 p.m., will be the newest faces to join the wall of shame.

This time, Mason said, she felt compelled to take action.

The store owner said she heard big boxes of beer coming out of the cooler.

“It’s happened before, so when I heard the one, the two, the three, the four, I knew something wasn’t right,” she said.

The security footage showed the men carting away five cases of beer and standing in line at the register. After a moment where it appeared that they were going to pay for the merchandise, they darted out the door.

“I went after them,” said Mason.

Exterior surveillance video showed Mason holding on to the subject with the biggest haul.

“I was just yelling at them. I was angry. I’m like, ‘Who are you to not have to pay for your stuff?'” she said.

The man seen struggling with the store owner could be seen dropping a case, then picking it up and getting into a car with no tag. The men then sped away.

“Everyone else has to pay, so what gives you the right to take whatever you want out of somebody’s store?” said Mason. “Now I have to pay for it. I’m the owner. I just bought their beer for their holiday. You know, it’s not fair.”

Mason said chasing after the men probably wasn’t the safest thing to do, but she’s just so sick of the thefts that it was the first thing she thought to do.

The surveillance video is not clear, but she’s hoping someone out there recognizes this pair so they can pay for their crime.

If you have any information on the thieves’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

