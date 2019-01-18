VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - It was cuteness overload at the Miami Seaquarium as the park celebrated Penguin Awareness Day.

Dozens of African penguins lined up to get their beaks on some goodies at the Virginia Key destination, Friday.

To honor this species on their special day, the Seaquarium handed out some fishy treats at the park’s Penguin Isle exhibit.

The African penguin is the only species that breeds in Africa and is not found anywhere else in the world. However, threats to the ocean environment have caused African penguins to become endangered.

Park officials said Penguin Awareness Day gives them an opportunity to create awareness for their feathered friends.

This is the Seaquarium’s third anniversary of their penguin exhibit.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.