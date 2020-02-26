Fear of virus’ spread leads to mask shortages in South Florida

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fears of the coronavirus’ spread throughout the world has led to a mask shortage in South Florida, as people prepare for a possible outbreak in their communities.

Harvey Brotsky, a Davie resident, went to Neighborhood Drugs to purchase a surgical mask on Wednesday, but when he arrived, he learned that the pharmacy, like many others in South Florida, do not have the masks in stock.

“My wife and I are afraid that we’re going to contract [the virus],” Brotsky said.

Surgical masks are in high demand because of the virus’ spread, so the masks are being sent to hospitals, and the masks that are made overseas are not reaching the United States.

The coronavirus fears are spreading as fast as the virus after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the illness is likely to disperse to the U.S.

Richard Weiner owns Neighborhood Drugs, and he said getting masks on his store’s shelves has been difficult.

“I’ve checked with four or five suppliers, and it’s very difficult to get them,” Weiner said.

While he is out of masks, Weiner said customers have been stocking up on cold and cough syrup, upset stomach medicine and cleaning supplies.

“I think common sense is important,” Weiner said. “Use Purell or Lysol or anything similar to that.”

Pharmacist Marc Leach, who owns the Las Olas Chemist in Fort Lauderdale, said now is the time to make sure people are healthy, whether it’s adding more vitamins into their diets or taking immune boosters.

“We haven’t had an uptick in the virus here enough to cause great concern, but I definitely agree with being prepared,” Leach said. “Just to take it on a regular basis to possibly help prevent the virus.”

Leach added that those simple things could make a huge difference.

As for Brotsky, he said he will keep looking for masks.

“You know, I don’t want to live in fear, but on the other hand, you can’t be too careful,” Brotsky said.

Officials said the masks are not important when it comes to preventing people from getting sick, and it is better for people who are sick to be wearing the mask.

People are also asked to wash their hands, and if they are sick, they are advised to stay home if they can.

