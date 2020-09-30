FDOT to close Seven Mile Bridge for repairs

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation announced it will close the Seven Mile Bridge overnight to perform repairs.

The bridge, which spans from Mile Markers 40 to 46.8, will be shut down in both directions starting at 11 p.m., Wednesday until 1 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said only emergency vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge while repairs are being made.

The closure is part of an ongoing bridge construction repair project, officials said.

