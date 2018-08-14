FDOT: backlogged SunPass transactions processed, drivers to be reimbursed overdraft fees

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that all of the backlogged SunPass toll transactions have been processed, and any customer who had overdrafted fees will be reimbursed.

FDOT made the announcement Tuesday, adding that SunPass customers who experienced overdraft fees as a result of the backlogged transactions will be reimbursed. Details on filing a claim are expected to be released later this week.

Accounts should now be charged for current toll usage in real time.

The issue originally arose after a $287 million upgrade to the toll system by contractor Conduent didn’t go as planned, and many customers were not billed for more than a month.

FDOT also announced that they will be fining Conduent almost $800,000 in damages, and an investigation will be launched into the business.

“The Department will hold Conduent fully accountable for its failures in implementing the CCSS through assessment of liquidated damages,” said FDOT Secretary Mike Dew. “Failure by any vendor is completely unacceptable, and Conduent is no exception.”

