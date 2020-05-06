FDOT announces new pedestrian bridge to be built near FIU

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced plans to design a new pedestrian bridge near Florida International University.

The bridge will be located at Southeast Eighth Street and 109th Avenue, the very same location where a previously built bridge collapsed, killing six people in 2018.

FDOT said they will oversee and manage all aspects of the project and the new plans will incorporate additional enhanced safety measures, including recommendations put forth by the National Transportation Safety Board.

“FDOT has learned valuable lessons since the tragic events surrounding the FIU bridge collapse two years ago. The Department has worked closely with the NTSB and local partners to ensure proactive safety measures are included in the plans for this much-needed bridge,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault. “The Department will ensure all safety measures are in place and are followed so we may provide a safe option for pedestrians in this high-traffic area.”

FDOT said they will work with FIU and the City of Sweetwater to finish the project.

The design will begin in early 2021 and is expected to last two years.

