MIAMI (WSVN) - Move over, Florida. A new amendment has been added.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced additional service vehicles that the state’s Move Over law covers on the road at a multi-agency conference held in Miami, Friday morning.

Safety partners such as the Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue joined the conference to urge motorists to slow down when passing service vehicles.

“We are urging motorists to remain alert and move over a lane when they see a stopped emergency or service vehicle performing a critical service along the roadway,” said Omar Meitin, District Traffic Operations Engineer for FDOT. “By moving over the lane or slowing down, you reduce the likelihood of a potential crash.”

The law now covers a broader range of service vehicle, including construction and maintenance vehicles.

