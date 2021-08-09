(WSVN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a single-day record of 28,317 cases of COVID-19 but the Florida Department of Health said that data is incorrect.
The CDC reported 28,317 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Along with the over 28,000 cases, 120 deaths were also logged, according to data from the agency.
The FDOH on Twitter, however, said, “The number of cases @CDCgov released for Florida today is incorrect. They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record.”
According to the FDOH, the three-day average of cases is 18,795.
