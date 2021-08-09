(WSVN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a single-day record of 28,317 cases of COVID-19 but the Florida Department of Health said that data is incorrect.

The CDC reported 28,317 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Along with the over 28,000 cases, 120 deaths were also logged, according to data from the agency.

The FDOH on Twitter, however, said, “The number of cases @CDCgov released for Florida today is incorrect. They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record.”

The daily case counts for Florida currently posted on the CDC COVID Tracker are incorrect. The current listing states 28,317.



The accurate data are as follows:



Friday, August 6: 21,500

Saturday August 7: 19,567

Sunday, August 8: 15,319



The 3 day average: 18,795 — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 10, 2021

According to the FDOH, the three-day average of cases is 18,795.

