FDOH reports record-shattering 17,192 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.3 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 21,673 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,323,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 17,192 from Wednesday’s update.

The single-day increase of 17,192 cases is the highest amount reported by the FDOH since July 12. The previous record was 15,300 cases.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 127 deaths.

There have now been 298,873 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 137,610 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 82,890, and 4,226 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 62,868 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.