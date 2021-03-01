FDOH reports over less than 2K new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.91 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 30,999 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,910,921confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,700 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 147 deaths.

There are now 410,952 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 195,217 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 120,868, and 5,861 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 79,426 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

