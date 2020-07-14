FDOH reports over 9K new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 291,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 4,409 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 291,629 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,194 from Monday’s update.

There are now 69,803 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 32,814 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 22,279, and 641 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 18,881 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

