FDOH reports over 9K new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,667,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 25,673 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,667,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,594 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 227 deaths.

There are now 362,601 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 168,000 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 103,495, and 5,199 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 70,802 hospital admissions statewide.

