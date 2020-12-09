FDOH reports over 9,500 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 1,083,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 19,462 deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,083,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,592 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 84 deaths.

There are now 249,043 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 116,428 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 70,314, and 3,663 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 57,210 hospital admissions statewide.

