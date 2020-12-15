FDOH reports over 9,400 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 1,143,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 20,082 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,143,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,411 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 79 deaths.

There are now 262,298 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 121,512 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 73,542 and 3,868 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 58,612 hospital admissions statewide.

