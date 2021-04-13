FDOH reports over 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Image by Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,120 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,134,914 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,068 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 64 deaths.

There are now 463,365 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 224,546 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 136,675 and 6,662 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 8.16%.

Health officials reported 87,287 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.