FDOH reports over 8K new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.8 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 28,382 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,806,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,525 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 174 deaths.

There are now 389,519 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 182,419 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 112,964, and 5,528 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 75,454 hospital admissions statewide.

