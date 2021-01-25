FDOH reports over 8,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,658,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 25,446 deaths.

As of 2:50 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,658,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,720 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 153 deaths.

There are now 360,831 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 167,025 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 102,968, and 5,184 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 70,346 hospital admissions statewide.

