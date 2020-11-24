FDOH reports over 8,500 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 953,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 18,157 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 953,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,555 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 72 deaths.

There are now 218,294 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 102,638 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 62,697, and 3,157 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 53,827 hospital admissions statewide.

