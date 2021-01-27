FDOH reports over 8,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,676,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 25,833 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,676,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,408 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 160 deaths.

There are now 364,123 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 168,653 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 103,862, and 5,218 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 71,155 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

