FDOH reports over 8,400 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 930,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,930 deaths.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 931,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,409 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 41 deaths.

There are now 213,197 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 100,288 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 61,305 and 3,093 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 53,266 hospital admissions statewide.

