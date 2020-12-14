FDOH reports over 8,400 cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 1,134,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 20,003 deaths.

As of 2:40 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,134,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,452 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 137 deaths.

There are now 260,138 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 120,840 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 73,079 and 3,839 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 58,269 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

