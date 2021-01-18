FDOH reports over 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,579,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 24,274 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,579,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,002 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 137 deaths.

There are now 346,090 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 159,670 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 98,067, and 4,960 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 68,170 hospital admissions statewide.

