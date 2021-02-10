FDOH reports over 7K new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,798,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 28,208 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,798,280 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,537 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 160 deaths.

There are now 387,940 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 181,427 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 112,367, and 5,515 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 75,162 hospital admissions statewide.

