FDOH reports over 7K new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.91 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 31,135 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,918,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,179 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 136 deaths.

There are now 412,908 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 196,114 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 121,226, and 5,892 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 79,731 hospital admissions statewide.

