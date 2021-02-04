FDOH reports over 7K new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,752,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 27,247 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,752,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,711 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 228 deaths.

There are now 377,999 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 176,144 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 109,219, and 5,425 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 73,631 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

