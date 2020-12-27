FDOH reports over 7K new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,271,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 21,212 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,271,979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,391 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 77 deaths.

There are now 288,306 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 132,897 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 80,239, and 4,153 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 61,459 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

