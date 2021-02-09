FDOH reports over 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,790,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 28,048 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,790,743 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,023 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 233 deaths.

There are now 386,425 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 180,501 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 111,816, and 5,505 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 74,884 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.