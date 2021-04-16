FDOH reports over 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.15 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,330 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,155,744 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,296 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 92 deaths.

There are now 467,464 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 226,990 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 138,063 and 6,711 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 87,943 hospital admissions statewide.

