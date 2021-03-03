FDOH reports over 6K new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.92 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 31,267 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,924,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,014 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 132 deaths.

There are now 414,776 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 196,771 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 121,652, and 5,911 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 80,024 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

