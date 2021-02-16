FDOH reports over 6K new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.8 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 29,154 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,837,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,297 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 220 deaths.

There are now 395,828 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 186,063 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 115,145, and 5,600 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 76,525 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.