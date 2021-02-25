FDOH reports over 6K new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.89 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 30,478 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,892,301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,640 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 138 deaths.

There are now 406,987 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 192,738 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 119,373, and 5,771 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 78,744 hospital admissions statewide.

