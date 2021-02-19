FDOH reports over 6K new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.8 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 29,692 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,856,427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,683 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 218 deaths.

There are now 399,593 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 188,216 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 116,685, and 5,657 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 5.85%.

Health officials reported 77,408 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.