FDOH reports over 6,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been now been nearly 2.1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,494 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,064,525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,790 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 69 deaths.

There are now 447,042 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 215,488 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 132,098, and 6,450 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 85,373 hospital admissions statewide.

