FDOH reports over 6,600 cases of COVID-19 for Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 999,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 18,597 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 999,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,659 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 97 deaths.

There are now 229,618 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 107,524 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 65,372, and 3,381 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 54,864 hospital admissions statewide.

