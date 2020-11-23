FDOH reports over 6,300 cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 944,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 18,085 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 944,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,331 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 94 deaths.

There are now 216,442 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 101,747 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 62,278, and 3,140 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 53,499 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

