FDOH reports over 6,200 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 827,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,961 deaths.

As of 1:30 p.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 827,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,257 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 39 deaths.

There are now 190,728 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 89,184 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 54,260 and 2,425 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 50,077 hospital admissions statewide.

