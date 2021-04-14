FDOH reports over 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.14 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,164 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,141,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,772 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 44 deaths.

There are now 464,557 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 225,352 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 137,132 and 6,674 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 87,523 hospital admissions statewide.

