FDOH reports over 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.93 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 31,387 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,930,232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,118 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 120 deaths.

There are now 416,021 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 197,542 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 122,226, and 5,937 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 80,338 hospital admissions statewide.

