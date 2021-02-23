FDOH reports over 5K new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.87 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 30,213 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,878,533 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,610 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 148 deaths.

There are now 404,499 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 191,065 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 118,151, and 5,721 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 78,212 hospital admissions statewide.

