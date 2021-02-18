FDOH reports over 5K new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Image by Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.8 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 29,474 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,844,627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,117 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 163 deaths.

There are now 398,043 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 187,432 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 116,209, and 5,633 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 6.4%.

Health officials reported 77,124 hospital admissions statewide.

