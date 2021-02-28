FDOH reports over 5K new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

There have now been more than 1.9 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 30,852 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,909,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,539 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 118 deaths.

There are now 410,717 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 194,992 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 120,735, and 5,857 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 79,344 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

