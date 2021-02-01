FDOH reports over 5K new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,727,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 26,685 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,727,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,730 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 206 deaths.

There are now 373,423 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 173,652 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 107,619, and 5,372 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 72,454 hospital admissions statewide.

