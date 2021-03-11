FDOH reports over 5K cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.96 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,040 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,962,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,065 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 92 deaths.

There are now 423,714 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 201,969 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 124,636, and 6,059 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 81,763 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.