FDOH reports over 5K cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.96 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,145 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,967,865 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,214 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 105 deaths.

There are now 424,903 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 202,622 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 125,085, and 6,086 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 4.88%.

Health officials reported 82,006 hospital admissions statewide.

