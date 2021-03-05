FDOH reports over 5,900 cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.93 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 31,522 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,936,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,975 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 135 deaths.

There are now 417,447 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 198,387 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 122,709, and 5,958 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 80,632 hospital admissions statewide.

