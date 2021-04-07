FDOH reports over 5,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Image by fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay

(WSVN) - There have now been nearly 2.1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,822 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,096,747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,886 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 42 deaths.

There are now 454,405 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 219,792 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 134,337, and 6,551 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 6.95%.

Health officials reported 86,292 hospital admissions statewide.

