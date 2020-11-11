FDOH reports over 5,800 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 858,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,300 deaths.

As of 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 858,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,838 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 52 deaths.

There are now 195,991 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 92,148 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 56,509 and 2,646 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 51,115 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

