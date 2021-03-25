FDOH reports over 5,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,957 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,027,429 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,773 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 107 deaths.

There are now 438,704 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 210,462 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 129,478, and 6,304 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 84,203 hospital admissions statewide.

