FDOH reports over 5,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,783,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 27,816 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,783,720 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,737 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 120 deaths.

There are now 384,971 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 179,745 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 111,437, and 5,487 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 74,543 hospital admissions statewide.

