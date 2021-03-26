FDOH reports over 5,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,116 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,033,179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,750 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 159 deaths.

There are now 439,970 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 211,231 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 129,904, and 6,328 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 84,406 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.